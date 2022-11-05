Brunson amassed 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 106-104 victory over the 76ers.

The former Mavericks guard played a pivotal role in New York's tight win, as he drained the decisive free throw in the final seconds to ice the game for good. Brunson has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games and has been an excellent addition to the Knicks, reaching the 20-point mark in 50 percent of his games and averaging 19.0 points, 6.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.