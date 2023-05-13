Brunson ended with 41 points (14-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 45 minutes during Friday's 96-92 loss to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Brunson did everything he could to get the Knicks over the line but ultimately came up short. While the rest of the starters shot a combined 5-of-32 from the field, Brunson torched the Heat to the tune of 41 points on 14-of-22 shooting. Despite the loss, this performance cements Brunson as the future for the Knicks, while also raising a number of questions regarding his supporting cast. Julius Randle went missing in the playoffs yet again and despite having a strong regular season, his tendency to go missing when it matters most is a concern moving forward.
