Brunson logged 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-84 victory over Portland.
Brunson had a rough time from the field despite the fact the Knicks cruised to an easy win over the Blazers, though there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an off game for the guard, as he has consistently been one of the best offensive threats for the Knicks throughout the campaign. Brunson is averaging 26.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of December.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 33 points in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Leading scorer in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Records well-rounded line Friday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Solid output in loss to OKC•