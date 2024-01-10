Brunson logged 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-84 victory over Portland.

Brunson had a rough time from the field despite the fact the Knicks cruised to an easy win over the Blazers, though there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an off game for the guard, as he has consistently been one of the best offensive threats for the Knicks throughout the campaign. Brunson is averaging 26.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of December.