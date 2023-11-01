Brunson had 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 109-91 victory over Cleveland.

The point guard tied Julius Randle for the Knicks' scoring lead on a night when the team never trailed after the first quarter. Brunson has had a fairly quiet start to the season aside from a 31-point eruption against the Hawks, but after posting career-best numbers in his first campaign with New York in 2022-23, big things are expected from the former Maverick.