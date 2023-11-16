Brunson registered 24 points (8-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-114 victory over Atlanta.

The 27-year-old point guard has had a bumpy start to the season along with most of the rest of the 6-5 Knicks, but Brunson has kept his scoring afloat by elevating his game from long range. He's averaging a career-best 2.9 threes a game on 45.7 percent shooting, a number that's actually better than his overall 42.3 percent shooting from the floor, and once his shot starts falling from inside the arc as well, his production could even rise above his breakout performance from 2022-23.