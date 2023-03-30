Brunson totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Heat.

Brunson missed the last two games due to a hand injury, but he didn't appear to have a significant minutes restriction in his return to action Wednesday. While his production was somewhat limited, it was encouraging to see him back in action. He's made just seven appearances this month and has averaged 23.9 points, 5.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game.