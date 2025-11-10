Brunson produced 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 134-98 win over the Nets.

Brunson wasn't particularly impressive as a scorer during Sunday's clash, missing the 20-point threshold for just the second time through nine appearances this season. However, he had a solid night from beyond the arc and led the Knicks in assists. Brunson is averaging 23.6 points, 7.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds over his last five games.