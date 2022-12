Brunson accumulated 30 points (11-22 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 win over the Pacers.

Brunson knocked down 50.0 percent of his attempts from the field and all three shots from beyond the arc. He's now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last three contests, averaging 2.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals over this brief stretch.