Brunson notched 32 points (11-24 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Wizards.

Brunson had a solid first half with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with two rebounds and an assist. The point guard was particularly efficient in the third quarter, however, knocking down five of six field goal attempts and all five of his free-throws for another 16 points to lead all players with a game-high 32 points on the night. Brunson is now averaging 31.7 points per game this month and has hit at least two threes in 10 straight.