Brunson finished with 29 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Monday's 114-109 win over the Lakers.

After coming back to earth with a 22-point effort against the Suns, Brunson's numbers shot upward once again with a gritty performance against the Lakers. Getting the long-range shots to fall is a key to Brunson's success as a scorer, and he ranked seventh in the league with a 46.0 percent conversion rate beyond the arc.