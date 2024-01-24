Brunson finished with 30 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.

The 27-year-old point guard scored at least 30 points for the fifth straight game as he tied Julius Randle for the Knicks' scoring lead on the night. Brunson missed a couple games during that hot streak with a minor calf injury, but it didn't slow him down, and through 10 contests in January he's averaging 29.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.7 boards and 2.9 threes.