Brunson totaled 31 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 victory over the Bulls.

For the fourth time this campaign, Brunson was able to eclipse 30 points. The Knicks have gotten off to a dicey start to the season with a 3-3 record, but Brunson has certainly pulled his weight early on with averages of 31.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.