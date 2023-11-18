Brunson produced 32 points (10-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 120-99 win over the Wizards.

The Knicks were missing RJ Barrett (illness) and Quentin Grimes (hand), so Brunson had even more on his plate Friday evening. He's been on a tear over the last five games, compiling averages of 25.4 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 three-pointers.