Brunson finished with 33 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, 11 assists, two steals and four turnovers across 36 minutes in Friday's 106-104 loss to the Pacers.

Brunson led all scorers with 33 points and recorded a double-double, accounting for 11 of New York's 28 assists. He was particularly effective from beyond the arc, knocking down four triples while shooting 50 percent from the field. Despite the narrow defeat, Brunson delivered another strong fantasy performance, combining efficient scoring with double-digit assists.