Brunson accumulated 37 points (13-29 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Lakers.

The former Maverick put an impressive January in the books that saw him score 30 or more points in six of 15 games. Brunson averaged 28.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 boards and 2.3 threes a night during that stretch while shooting 44.7 percent from beyond the arc as he pushes hard for a spot in the All-Star Game.