Brunson contributed 38 points (15-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Bucks.

The Knicks are 4-2 over their last six games, and Brunson has been the driving force in that run. During that stretch, Brunson has posted averages of 31.8 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.2 three-pointers. He also shot a blistering 53.8 percent from the field and 61.2 percent from beyond the arc in those games.