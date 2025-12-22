Brunson recorded 47 points (15-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes of Sunday's 132-125 win over the Heat.

Brunson helped the Knicks improve to 20-8 on the season. This was the fifth-highest scoring game of Brunson's career, and this was his 20th career game with at least 40 points. New York's franchise point guard is on pace for third-round value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis.