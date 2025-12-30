Brunson had 28 points (10-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 130-125 win over the Pelicans.

Brunson's line was superb in a matchup that was much closer than expected, as the Knicks overcame an inspired performance from the Pelicans on the road. The point guard has played lights out in December, averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds over the last 12 games.