Brunson (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Brunson has only missed one game for the Knicks of the season, and that doesn't appear to be changing Friday when New York faces Philadelphia. The superstar guard is coming off another impressive performance, finishing with 31 points and 11 assists in the loss to the Pistons.
