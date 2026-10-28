Brunson posted 23 points (5-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 13-16 FT), a rebound, seven assists and a block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Pistons.

Brunson endured a difficult shooting performance from beyond the arc and missed all five of his attempts, but he made up for it by converting 13 free throws. His seven assists helped maintain his fantasy value, but all things considered, this was a down performance for the star guard. Brunson's substantial offensive responsibilities provide a reliable scoring foundation, so he's a candidate to bounce sooner rather than later.