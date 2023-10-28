Brunson closed Friday's 126-120 win over the Hawks with 31 points (11-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes.

Brunson had a woeful shooting performance in the season opener after putting up 15 points (6-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) against the Celtics, but he bounced back admirably here and carried New York to a tight victory. While it's hard to imagine Brunson around the 30-point mark on a regular basis, his role as one of the Knicks' main offensive weapons is not under any threat. After all, he averaged 24.0 points per game in 2022-23.