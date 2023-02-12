Brunson ended with 38 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 14-15 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 victory over Utah.

Brunson posted a game-high 38 points by shooting with efficiency from the field, and he also displayed his passing ability. The Villanova product has now put together back-to-back 30-point performances, and he's scored 30-plus points in three of five February contests.