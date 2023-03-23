Brunson is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Magic due to a sprained right hand.
Brunson appears to have injured his hand in Wednesday's loss to Miami and is now questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back. Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride will likely see extended minutes if Brunson is unable to suit up against Orlando.
