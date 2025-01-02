Brunson (calf) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Brunson missed Wednesday's game in a win over the Jazz. Fortunately for New York, Josh Hart stepped up in Brunson's absence against Utah, and the Knicks may need to lean on him once again if the starting point guard is ruled out against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Added to injury report•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Logs 36 minutes despite injury•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Available to play Monday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Explodes for 55 points in OT win•