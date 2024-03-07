Brunson (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Brunson missed Tuesday's game, but he was able to get through "most" of Thursday's practice, which is an encouraging sign regarding his status for Friday. We should get another update following Friday's shootaround, but if he is able to get back out there, Miles McBride would head back to the second unit, where his value would take a sizeable hit.
