Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Brunson hasn't suited up since March 6, though he was active during Friday's practice and is seemingly nearing a return to game action. The star point guard will likely face restrictions whenever he returns, though the questionable tag bodes well for Brunson and the Knicks. If the 28-year-old remains sidelined along with Miles McBride (groin), Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek will likely receive a bump in minutes, especially if Cameron Payne (ankle) is downgraded from questionable to out.