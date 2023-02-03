Brunson (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers on the NBA's official injury report.

Brunson appeared on the injury report as a late scratch prior to Thursday's game against the Heat due to the bug, and it seems he's not completely over it yet. The team should supply more information on the starting point guard's status ahead of the opening tip Saturday, with Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Evan Fournier seemingly candidates to log more minutes if Brunson can't play again.