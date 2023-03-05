Brunson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a sore left foot.

All signs point to Brunson being a game-time call for Sunday's matchup, and there's no question his absence would hurt the Knicks a great deal since he's been massive for the team in recent weeks. Brunson is averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game since the All-Star break, and his potential absence would open up expanded roles and minutes for Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley.