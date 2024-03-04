Brunson will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a left knee contusion, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

According to Begley, Brunson has avoided a serious knee injury after leaving Sunday's win over the Cavaliers in the first minute, and it appears there's a chance he could be available for all three of New York's games during Week 19. If the point guard is deemed available for Tuesday's game, Miles McBride will lose most of his streaming appeal.