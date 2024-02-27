Brunson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to neck cervical spasms.

Brunson has seen heavy playing time since All-Star break, logging at least 38 minutes in three straight games. The point guard was particularly busy in Monday's 113-111 win over Detroit, playing 40 minutes and finishing with 35 points, 12 assists, two steals and one rebound. If the Knicks hold Brunson out Tuesday for the second leg of the back-to-back set, Miles McBride and Alec Burks would presumably be in store for much bigger roles out of the backcourt.