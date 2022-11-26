Brunson is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right quad contusion.

Brunson presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers. His status Sunday will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimatey unable to go, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes would likely be the prime beneficiaries.