Brunson (hand) is questionable to play Monday against the Rockets.

Brunson practiced Sunday, and while that's a step in the right direction, the upcoming hours will be vital to determining whether he'll be available after sitting out Thursday's loss against the Magic. Brunson has been struggling with injuries of late and has missed six of the Knicks' last 10 games. He's averaging 22.8 points and 6.0 assists per game since the All-Star break.