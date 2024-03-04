Brunson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to left knee soreness.

Brunson suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee on a mid-range jump shot less than a minute after tipoff and is questionable to return. Brunson not being immediately ruled out should provide some optimism considering the nature of the injury, but no official diagnosis has been provided. Miles McBride and Donte DiVincenzo will likely see extended minutes as long as Brunson remains sidelined.