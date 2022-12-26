Brunson (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Brunson didn't return to Sunday's Christmas Day game against the 76ers after heading to the locker room, and he's been diagnosed with a sore hip. If he's unable to suit up against Dallas, Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley are candidates to see increased playing time.
