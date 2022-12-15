Brunson chipped in 30 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 overtime win over the Bulls.

It was clear that Brunson was feeling good in this one, and he really got going in the second quarter by dropping 10 points on 5-for-6 from the field while also picking up an assist and a steal. Wednesday marks his first time reaching the 30-point threshold since Nov. 27 and his fourth time with 30 or more points through 28 contests this season.