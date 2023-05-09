Brunson amassed 32 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 109-101 loss to Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson led all players in Monday's Game 4 in scoring and assists while connecting on team-high shooting marks from the field and free throw line in a losing effort. Brunson surpassed the double-digit assist total for the first time of the postseason, having scored 30 or more points in two of his last three outings.