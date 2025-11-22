Brunson (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.

As expected, Brunson has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest after a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle. In his return, the All-Star point guard posted 28 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 win over the Mavericks.