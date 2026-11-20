Brunson amassed 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Brunson wasn't particularly efficient inside the arc, but his four three-pointers helped compensate for an 8-for-20 shooting performance. He's now scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, surpassing the 30-point mark four times over that stretch. His seven assists mean he's now dished out at least seven dimes in three of his last four games, so his scoring isn't compromising his playmaking. Brunson should continue to be the alpha on the Knicks' offensive scheme, though at times he'll operate as the No. 2 option in games where Karl-Anthony Towns takes over, as he did Thursday.