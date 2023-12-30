Brunson provided 20 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 117-108 loss to Orlando.

Brunson struggled from the field in the loss and failed to make a three-pointer for the first time in eight contests, but he partly made up for those struggles with a perfect 12-for-12 mark from the charity stripe. The point guard also made strong contributions as a distributor and rebounder, leading New York with eight dimes and finishing second with seven boards. Brunson has been a reliable and productive scorer of late, posting at least 20 points in 14 of his past 15 games.