Brunson recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-94 win over the Warriors.

Brunson reached the 20-point threshold for the fourth straight contest, and he's knocked down two or more threes in each of these matchups. The 26-year-old did the majority of his damage Tuesday in the first half, as he poured in 16 points on 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from downtown while tacking on two rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes.