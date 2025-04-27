Brunson (ankle) has returned in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 4 against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brunson exited to the locker room in the third quarter due to a right ankle injury but had it taped up and returned with 10:14 remaining. The superstar should be able to handle his usual workload the rest of the way.
