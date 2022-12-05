Brunson finished with 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 32 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 92-81 win over the Cavaliers.

After tying his season-low with 13 points in a 21-point loss Saturday to his former Dallas squad in the front end of a back-to-back set, Brunson upped his usage Sunday and was able to return to his more typical level of offensive production. Brunson did a good amount of his damage at the free-throw line, where he's converting at a career-best 87.2 percent rate for the season.