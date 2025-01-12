Brunson (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's game against the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Brunson briefly went to the locker room early in the third quarter of Sunday's game due to an apparent right shoulder injury. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, however, as he checked back in at the 3:34 mark in the same frame.
