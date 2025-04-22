Now Playing

Brunson (undisclosed) has checked back into Monday's Game 2 against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brunson briefly exited to the locker room with 4:43 remaining in the fourth but checked back in at the 4:27 mark. The star point guard should be able to handle his usual workload the rest of the way.

