Brunson (undisclosed) has checked back into Monday's Game 2 against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brunson briefly exited to the locker room with 4:43 remaining in the fourth but checked back in at the 4:27 mark. The star point guard should be able to handle his usual workload the rest of the way.
