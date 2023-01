Brunson closed with 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-11 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 102-83 victory over Phoenix.

Brunson returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games due to a hip injury, finishing as one of two Knicks players with 20 or more points while posting a team-high-tying assist mark. Brunson has posted at least 20 points and five assists in 15 games this year.