Brunson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

Brunson will miss his second consecutive contest after spraining his right ankle in Wednesday's loss to Orlando. With the star point guard sidelined, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride (personal) are candidates for increased minutes, while Tyler Kolek could enter the rotation. Brunson's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.

