Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
Brunson will miss his second consecutive contest after spraining his right ankle in Wednesday's loss to Orlando. With the star point guard sidelined, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride (personal) are candidates for increased minutes, while Tyler Kolek could enter the rotation. Brunson's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Could miss upcoming road trip•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Won't play Friday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Exits arena in walking boot•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Game-high 31 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Double-doubles in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Posts decent line in blowout win•