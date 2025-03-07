Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brunson (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers.

Despite the negative X-rays on Brunson's right ankle, the star guard will miss Friday's contest and could be sidelined for additional games. In his absence, Cameron Payne and Miles McBride will likely receive increased playing time. Brunson's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Sacramento.

More News