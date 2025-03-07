Brunson (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers.
Despite the negative X-rays on Brunson's right ankle, the star guard will miss Friday's contest and could be sidelined for additional games. In his absence, Cameron Payne and Miles McBride will likely receive increased playing time. Brunson's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Sacramento.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Imaging comes back clean•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Sprains ankle late Thursday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Night ends early due to ankle injury•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Paces team with 31 points•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•