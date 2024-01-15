Brunson (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Orlando, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Brunson went through a pregame warmup but will miss a second straight game due to a left calf contusion. Miles McBride will start in Brunson's spot, but Julius Randle should lead New York's offense. Brunson's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus Houston.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Gets questionable tag for Monday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Out against Memphis•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Dealing with calf contusion•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Nets 30 points against former club•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Poor shooting despite win Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 33 points in win•