Brunson (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Orlando, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson went through a pregame warmup but will miss a second straight game due to a left calf contusion. Miles McBride will start in Brunson's spot, but Julius Randle should lead New York's offense. Brunson's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus Houston.

