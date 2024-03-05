Brunson (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a left knee contusion he suffered in the first minute of Sunday's win over the Cavaliers. Miles McBride and Alec Burks are candidates to receive increased minutes in Brunson's absence. Brunson's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Orlando.