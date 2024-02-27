Brunson (neck) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Brunson will sit out the second leg of the Knicks' back-to-back Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with neck cervical spasms. Miles McBride and Alec Burks will likely receive increased minutes in his absence. Brunson's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Golden State.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Compiles 35 points on 26 shots•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 34 points despite loss•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Double-doubles in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Erupts for 39 against Indiana•