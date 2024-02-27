Brunson (neck) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson will sit out the second leg of the Knicks' back-to-back Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with neck cervical spasms. Miles McBride and Alec Burks will likely receive increased minutes in his absence. Brunson's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Golden State.